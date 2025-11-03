Robinson took five carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants. He also returned a kickoff for 41 yards.

Robinson turned in his best performance as a member of the 49ers on Sunday, setting a new season high in rushing yards while punching in his first touchdown of 2025. The 26-year-old backup was still limited to single-digit touches (five) and snaps on offense (nine), so managers shouldn't overreact to what might end up being his best fantasy score this year. Expect Robinson to receive a handful of carries behind every-down starter Christian McCaffrey in a pivotal NFC West matchup against the Rams next Sunday.