Robinson turned eight carries into 26 yards in Sunday's 26-8 victory over Cleveland.

Robinson garnered at least seven carries for the fourth game in a row, but he was limited to an uninspiring 3.3 yards per carry Sunday. The running back also didn't see a target for the first time since Week 9. Robinson has now rushed the ball 72 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven of 10 targets for 19 yards over 13 contests this year.