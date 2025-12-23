Robinson rushed five times for 20 yards while failing to catch his only target in Monday's 48-27 win over Indianapolis.

Robinson was limited to five carries -- his lowest total since Week 9 -- behind another dominant showing from starter Christian McCaffrey (146 yards and two TDs). The 26-year-old Robinson has been held under 30 rushing yards in all three games since the 49ers' Week 14 bye. With a healthy McCaffrey dominating San Francisco's backfield touches, there simply isn't enough work left for Robinson to carve out a significant fantasy role against the Bears on Sunday.