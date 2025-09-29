Robinson rushed five times for 21 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 26-21 loss to Jacksonville.

Robinson only logged two more snaps on offense (eight) than he did in Week 3, but he finished with three more carries on Sunday than the two he received against Arizona. Christian McCaffrey continued to dominate San Francisco's backfield usage, taking 23 touches for 141 yards and touchdown in the team's first loss of the campaign. Robinson is the clear No. 2 behind CMC, but there simply isn't enough scraps left for another rusher to thrive in this offense. The 26-year-old Robinson is not a viable fantasy option for Week 5 when the 49ers face the Rams on Thursday Night Football.