Robinson rushed eight times for 24 yards while failing to bring in his only target in Sunday's 41-22 win over Arizona.

Robinson couldn't extend his modest touchdown streak to three games, instead finishing with his worst per-carry average (3.0 yards) since Week 5. The eight carries were the lone bright spot for the veteran backup, which eclipsed the 4.9 carries he averaged entering Sunday's divisional matchup. While single-digit touches shouldn't inspire excitement from GMs in standard leagues, Robinson could provide value for those in deeper formats if San Francisco builds an early lead against the Panthers next Monday.