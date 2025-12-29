Robinson took four carries for 22 yards and grabbed his only target for six yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over Chicago.

Robinson was on the field for 11 snaps on offense (15 percent) while handling five touches for the second week running. The veteran backup continues to be lost in the shadow of starter Christian McCaffrey (23-140-1), who has a stranglehold on the 49ers' lead back role. Robinson won't provide much in terms of fantasy value while spelling CMC against the Seahawks in Saturday's regular-season finale.