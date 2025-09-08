Robinson rushed nine times for 33 yards with one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Robinson had a smooth debut with San Francisco after being dealt from Washington just weeks before the start of the regular season. The 2022 third-round pick slotted directly behind starter Christian McCaffrey and handled 10 touches while playing 18 snaps on offense (24 percent). Robinson and his downhill running style should continue spelling CMC while receiving a handful of touches against the Saints next Sunday.