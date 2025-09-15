49ers' Brian Robinson: Handles seven touches Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson rushed six times for 20 yards and caught his only target for a loss of one yard in Sunday's 26-21 win over New Orleans.
Robinson struggled to find much running room with his allotted touches Sunday. The 26-year-old wound up playing 16 snaps on offense (23 percent) and was still the only backup runner deployed behind Christian McCaffrey. Robinson will continue serving a change of pace role for the 49ers against the Cardinals next Sunday.
