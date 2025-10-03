Robinson rushed five times for 12 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Thursday's 26-23 overtime win against the Rams.

Starter Christian McCaffrey gobbled up a season high 76 snaps on offense (88 percent) Thursday, leaving just scraps for Robinson, even with the 49ers missing several key offensive players on a short week. The veteran backup finished with his worst per-carry average (2.4 yards) since being traded to San Francisco this preseason. Robinson's lack of involvement in the passing game (three targets) coupled with zero trips to the end zone through five appearances make him a poor fantasy option in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.