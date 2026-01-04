Robinson rushed two times for nine yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Saturday's 13-3 loss to Seattle.

Robinson was only on the field for six offensive snaps (his lowest total since Week 8) with his club playing catch-up all evening. The veteran backup appears to get extra touches in contests that San Francisco plays with a lead in, otherwise it has been the Christian McCaffrey Show in 2025. Robinson appeared in all 17 regular-season contests in his first year with the 49ers, compiling 400 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a change-of-pace role. The 26-year-old will continue spelling CMC in the wild-card round of the playoffs.