Robinson did not record a touch on offense while returning three kicks for 99 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans.

Robinson finished with just two offensive snaps (four percent) and seven on special teams in the upset loss. Christian McCaffrey was on the field 96 percent of the time, a trend that pops up when the 49ers are trailing for the majority of a contest, as was the case in Week 8. Robinson has sandwiched his best output of the season against the Falcons (9-36-0) with a pair of box score bagels, giving him little to no upside for next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.