Robinson did not record a carry and caught all three of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was an odd usage game for Robinson after he did not receive a carry for the first time in six appearances this year. Equally abnormal, the veteran backup's three targets Sunday matched the combined total from his previous five contests. The end result was still unsavory from a fantasy perspective, as Robinson was unable to do much with just five snaps played on offense (seven percent). Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Robinson in games that starter Christian McCaffrey is healthy for. The same can be said for next Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.