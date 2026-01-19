Robinson had three carries for four yards and one reception for three yards in Saturday's 41-6 playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Robinson was able to get involved in the offensive game plan in the divisional round after garnering no touches across seven offensive snaps (12 percent) in San Francisco's wild-card round win over the Eagles. The power back was traded to the 49ers this past offseason and offered a true change of pace to Christian McCaffrey's electric running style. Robinson finished the regular season with a 92-400-2 rushing line while appearing in 17 contests behind CMC. The 26-year-old Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason and should have no problems finding work after averaging 4.1 YPC across four seasons as a pro.