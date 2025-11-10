49ers' Brian Robinson: Scores in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson took eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.
Robinson kept his hot play going with another touchdown following his best game of the season against the Giants (5-53-1). The veteran backup actually finished as San Francisco's leading rusher on a day where starter Christian McCaffrey struggled on the ground (2.5 YPC). Robinson maintains a serious cap on touches so long as McCaffrey remains upright. Only desperate managers in deeper formats should consider starting Robinson against the Cardinals next Sunday.
