Robinson carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 20-10 win over Atlanta.

Robinson's 36 rushing yards Sunday set a new high-water mark for the backup rusher through seven appearances with the 49ers. The nine carries tied his previous high set back in Week 1. This comes on the heels of a zero-carry outing against the Buccaneers last week. It makes sense that Robinson would see an uptick in usage in games that the 49ers play with a lead for most of the contest. While a similar situation could arise in a winnable matchup against the Texans next Sunday, Robinson is unlikely to sniff double-digit touches in his current role.