49ers' Brian Robinson: Season-high 36 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 20-10 win over Atlanta.
Robinson's 36 rushing yards Sunday set a new high-water mark for the backup rusher through seven appearances with the 49ers. The nine carries tied his previous high set back in Week 1. This comes on the heels of a zero-carry outing against the Buccaneers last week. It makes sense that Robinson would see an uptick in usage in games that the 49ers play with a lead for most of the contest. While a similar situation could arise in a winnable matchup against the Texans next Sunday, Robinson is unlikely to sniff double-digit touches in his current role.
More News
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: No rushing attempts Sunday•
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: Held to 12 yards Thursday•
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: Gains 21 yards Sunday•
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: Drop in usage Sunday•
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: Handles seven touches Sunday•
-
49ers' Brian Robinson: Gets 10 touches in SF debut•