The Commanders are trading Robinson to the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Christian McCaffrey has remained healthy all summer, but nearly all of the 49ers' other running backs have missed time with injuries, including Isaac Guerendo (shoulder). Guerendo did return to practice earlier this week, but there's now risk he drops down the depth chart with San Francisco trading for Robinson, who has 40 starts and 22 TDs to his name in the NFL (including playoffs). The Commanders, meanwhile, are left with Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield. Washington reportedly will receive a sixth-round pick and eat some of Robinson's $3.4 million base salary, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.