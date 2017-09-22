49ers' Brock Coyle: Being evaluated for head injury
Coyle is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Rams.
The backup linebacker plays mostly on special teams. Look for more updates to come after he is evaluated by the team's medical staff.
