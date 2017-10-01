49ers' Brock Coyle: Earns active listing
Coyle (concussion) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Coyle will be summoned mainly for special teams duties as he'll rarely slot in as linebacker with NaVorro Bowman ahead of him in the depth chart.
