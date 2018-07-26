49ers' Brock Coyle: Figures to start early on
Coyle (shoulder) is one of the leading candidates to replace Reuben Foster while he serves his two-game suspension, 49ers.com's Joe Fann reports.
Coyle, Malcolm Smith, and rookie Fred Warner were all mentioned as potential temporary replacements for Foster, but it makes sense that the two veterans would be the leading candidates to start at the Mike and Will linebacker positions. Coyle, who is coming off surgery on his torn labrum, posted a career-high 64 tackles last season, so there is some early IDP appeal if this projected scenario sticks.
