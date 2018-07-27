Coyle (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time this offseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coyle had returned to practice in limited fashion earlier in the spring when he took part in some individual drills, but a return in full capacity Friday is a great sign for the linebacker with the start of the regular season still over a month away. The linebacker took reps with the first-team defense during practice, and Coyle is considered the leading candidate to replace Rueben Foster as a starter while he serves a two-game suspension to start the season.