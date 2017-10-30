Coyle started at middle linebacker Sunday, finishing with seven tackles (three solo) in a loss to the Eagles.

Coyle filled in for the injured Reuben Foster (ribs) and was on the field for all 70 of the team's defensive snaps. The 27-year-old's seven total tackles was tied for the team lead, and it represents what IDP owners can expect if he asked to fill in for Foster against the Cardinals next week.

