49ers' Brock Coyle: Likely to miss spring workouts
Coyle (shoulder) is unlikely to be a full participant during the 49ers' offseason program, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Coyle underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in January and is facing a multi-month recovery timeline, so it appears he's targeting training camp rather than Organized Team Activities for his return to full-contact work. A core special-teams player for the 49ers, Coyle was pressed into extended action at linebacker last season after the position group was ravaged by injury. He appeared in 16 games and made starts, finishing with a career-high 64 tackles (38 solo), a forced fumble and a half sack.
