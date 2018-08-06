Coyle (knee) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It was originally reported Sunday that Coyle would be held out of practice this week and miss Thursday's preseason opener, but it looks like the linebacker could have a better outlook. Given that he was just a limited participant, it's still likely the 49ers hold Coyle out of Thursday's contest, but the fact that he is on the practice field suggests that he could be farther along than originally thought.

