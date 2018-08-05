Coyle (knee) will not practice this week and has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It looks like the 49ers are just being cautious with Coyle, as they fully expect the linebacker to be back in action next week after a week of rest. Coyle is potentially in line to take on a starting role on defense to start the season with Reuben Foster serving a two-game suspension.