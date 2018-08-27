Coyle (knee) recorded three total tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Coyle had been out or limited since the early portions of training camp with a knee injury, but given that he was able to play 29 snaps and provide decent production for the 49ers on defense, it appears the linebacker is back to 100 percent.

