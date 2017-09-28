49ers' Brock Coyle: Progressing in concussion protocol
Coyle (concussion) has been cleared for football activities but not contact yet, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Not many defensive snaps should be expected out of Coyle this season, but his progression through protocol bodes well for a return soon.
