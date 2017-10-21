49ers' Brock Coyle: Questionable for Sunday
Coyle has a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coyle was limited at practice this week after taking over at middle linebacker once the team cut veteran NaVorro Bowman. The 27-year-old will likely cede snaps to rookie Reuben Foster (ankle), who is also listed as questionable, assuming both are able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday.
