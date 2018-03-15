Coyle (shoulder) signed a three-year contract extension with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Coyle is now set to remain in San Francisco through the 2020 season. The base value of his new contract is worth a maximum of $11.5 million with $4.1 million guaranteed. The four-year veteran remains unlikely to be ready for offseason workouts as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum.