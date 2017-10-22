49ers' Brock Coyle: Ready to play Sunday
Coyle (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Coyle logged 74 defensive snaps in Week 6 against Washington, but now that Reuben Foster (ankle) is set to return, don't expect Coyle to see that high of a snap count again. The fourth-year linebacker has 11 tackles (seven solo) and a half sack this season.
