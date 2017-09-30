Play

Coyle (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury was sustained in Week 3's loss to the Rams, and Coyle has yet to be cleared. His status for Sunday will be up in the air until closer to game-time. Elija Lee would presumably see an increased workload providing depth at linebacker should Coyle be unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories