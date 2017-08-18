49ers' Brock Coyle: Returns to practice in full
Coyle (ribs) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's joint practice with the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 26-year-old appears to be over the lingering rib injury that cost him a couple days of practice, and he appears ready to start Saturday against the Broncos. Coyle should get a healthy amount of run in the preseason contest with NaVorro Bowman dealing with a minor shoulder injury.
