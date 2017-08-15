Play

Coyle (ribs) returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.

Coyle practiced in non-contact drills Tuesday but has still experienced some pain with his ribs. While he still has yet to make a full recovery, it's encouraging to see him out on the field practicing again. Coyle projects to function as a backup linebacker this season.

