49ers' Brock Coyle: Returns to practice in limited fashion
Coyle (ribs) returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.
Coyle practiced in non-contact drills Tuesday but has still experienced some pain with his ribs. While he still has yet to make a full recovery, it's encouraging to see him out on the field practicing again. Coyle projects to function as a backup linebacker this season.
