49ers' Brock Coyle: Sidelined with knee tightness
Coyle (knee) is expected to be held out of team activities through the end of the week after experiencing tightness in his knee Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The timing of Coyle's knee injury is unfortunate, as he had recently made a full return to practice following offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. The 49ers are simply describing the linebacker's knee injury as tightness, so it sounds like a major injury has been averted. When Coyle returns to action, he will be competing for a starting role to begin the season while Reuben Foster serves his two-game suspension.
