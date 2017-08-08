Coyle (ribs) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.

Coyle will have a tough time fighting for snaps with NaVorro Bowman, who recorded over 130 tackles for four straight seasons before sitting out 2016 due to an Achilles injury. There's no indication of the severity of this injury, but if he's healthy by Week 1, he'll rotate in as a backup and special teams man.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories