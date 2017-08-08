49ers' Brock Coyle: Sitting out with injured ribs
Coyle (ribs) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.
Coyle will have a tough time fighting for snaps with NaVorro Bowman, who recorded over 130 tackles for four straight seasons before sitting out 2016 due to an Achilles injury. There's no indication of the severity of this injury, but if he's healthy by Week 1, he'll rotate in as a backup and special teams man.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...