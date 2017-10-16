Coyle started at middle linebacker in place of the recently released NaVorro Bowman, recording six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

The 27-year-old had big shoes to fill in the heart of the 49ers' defense, but he wasn't fazed by the opportunity, handling all of the play calls in the defensive huddle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Reuben Foster (ankle) is likely to move back to his natural position of inside linebacker once his injury is cleared, but Coyle should be a cheap source of tackles if the talented rookie is unable to suit up next week against the Cowboys.