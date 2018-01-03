Coyle sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder and underwent surgery Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The expected recovery time is about five to six months, which would put Coyle's potential return in early summer, assuming he avoids any complications. The 27-year-old finished the 2017 season with 64 tackles (38 solo), one forced fumble and a half-sack.

