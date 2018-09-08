Coyle will start Sunday against the Vikings, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coyle will replace Malcolm Smith, who is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. He'll be tasked with slowing down Vikings' running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience, as he was a rotational linebacker for the 49ers in 2017, making 64 tackles in 16 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories