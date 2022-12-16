Purdy completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also netted minus-2 yards on four rushes.

Purdy overcame the rib and oblique injuries he managed all week to put together yet another impressive performance, one that was highlighted by 28- and 54-yard touchdown passes to George Kittle in the first and third quarter, respectively. Purdy connected with six different pass catchers overall, and he's now posted a 6:1 TD:INT over his first three games operating as the 49ers' top quarterback. Purdy now heads into a Week 16 home matchup against the Commanders a week from Saturday with no shortage of momentum and confidence.