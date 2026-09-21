Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed three times for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy was in complete command of the offense throughout Sunday's lopsided win, throwing only two incompletions while finishing as the team's leading rusher for the cherry on top. The 49ers have been one of the league's best teams in the early going, outscoring the Rams and Dolphins by a combined margin of 62-20 heading into a Week 3 home game against the Cardinals. Purdy has contributed six total touchdowns during this hot start, including third-quarter touchdown passes of 12 yards to George Kittle and six yards to Kyle Juszczyk against the Dolphins following Purdy's two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.