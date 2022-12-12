Purdy suffered an oblique injury in Sunday's 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers, but that was not the reason he was removed from the game during garbage time, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passing attempts for 185 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing) before giving way to backup Josh Johnson for the 49ers' final drive. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that his starter suffered an oblique injury but that his removal in garbage time was due to the lopsided score. Shanahan added that Purdy will be evaluated Monday, but he did not rule out his quarterback being ready for Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks. Assuming the oblique injury isn't serious, the last pick in this year's draft could be in line for another nice fantasy outing against Seattle's questionable defense.