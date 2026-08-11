49ers' Brock Purdy: Building chemistry with rookie WR

Purdy and rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling have been starting to connect more frequently at training camp, Marc Adams of 49ers Webzone reports.

Purdy will be operating without Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the entirety of the 2026 campaign, and veterans Mike Evans (quadriceps) and Christian Kirk (calf) have been sidelined at practice recently. As a result, the fifth-year QB has gotten to log some added reps with rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling, most notably connecting on a 50-yard touchdown up the right sideline Monday. Purdy also connected with Deebo Samuel for an explosive play Monday, as the two players look to rebuild their previous chemistry from three seasons together from 2022 to 2024 before Samuel took a one-year detour to Washington in 2025 before returning to the 49ers as free agent July 30.