Purdy is a candidate to sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Inman, look for most of the 49ers' usual starters to sit out the contest, with coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledging that the team "won't play a ton of them. Doesn't mean we will rest all 22. But don't expect to see a lot out there" Saturday. With that in mind, it's worth noting that Purdy didn't play in San Francisco's preseason opener the past two years, but did make cameos in the team's following exhibition tilts.