Purdy completed 22 of 31 passes for 365 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 57 yards on six carries in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Purdy's yardage total was a byproduct of necessity, as the 49ers surprisingly found themselves down for the overwhelming majority of the contest. The second-year signal-caller also threw multiple interceptions for the second consecutive game, bringing his total in that category to five over the last three contests. Purdy was presumably healthy after clearing concussion protocol Saturday, but he'll now additional down time during a Week 9 bye before presumably getting Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back as a target in a Week 10 road battle against the Jaguars.