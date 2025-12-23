Purdy completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 295 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while taking two carries for 11 yards in Monday's 48-27 rout of the Colts.

Purdy took his game to new heights by throwing five touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old attacked Indianapolis' reeling secondary from the onset, firing three scores to three different receivers on San Francisco's first three possessions Monday. Purdy has been on an absolute heater coming out of the 49ers' bye week, amassing 590 passing yards and eight touchdowns without ever being forced to punt in both starts. The Iowa State Cyclone did lose star TE George Kittle (7-115-1) to an ankle injury in the second half, so Purdy could be missing one of his top weapons against the Bears in Week 17.