Purdy completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 40 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Purdy did everything in his power to lift a shorthanded 49ers offense to victory with his arm and ability as a rusher. San Francisco's franchise quarterback fell short in his efforts, but fantasy managers benefited from his fourth rushing touchdown over a four-game span. Purdy's lone blemish Sunday was an interception that was deflected by an incredible leaping effort from Seattle corner Devon Witherspoon. The 24-year-old Purdy and the 49ers will have to hit the road following a tough loss to face the Packers in Lambeau next Sunday.