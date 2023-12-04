Purdy completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 314 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-19 win over Philadelphia.

You couldn't tell from his final stat line, but Purdy struggled at the onset of Sunday's contest and finished the first quarter with negative net yards. The sophomore starter showed tremendous poise in a hostile road environment when he came out in the second quarter and rattled off six consecutive touchdown drives, four of which he ended with a scoring toss. Purdy has now thrown 11 touchdowns with just one turnover in four games since the 49ers' Week 9 bye. The lone interception came Week 12 against the Seahawks, who Purdy will face in a rematch next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.