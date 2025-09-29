Purdy completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Purdy returned from a two-game absence due to injury Sunday, producing mixed results in a failed comeback attempt. The 49ers' franchise quarterback showed no limitations from the injuries that held him out of action, slinging the ball with ease despite being saddled with a loss. The three turnovers are concerning, but it is worth noting that his first interception was the result of a bobbled catch attempt from a teammate, while the second pick was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Purdy's passing volume helped him finish with a favorable fantasy score despite his turnover woes. We could see similarly gaudy totals in Week 5 as the 49ers attempt to keep up with the Rams' high-powered offense on Thursday Night Football.