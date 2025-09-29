49ers' Brock Purdy: Charged with three TOs in return
Purdy completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.
Purdy returned from a two-game absence due to injury Sunday, producing mixed results in a failed comeback attempt. The 49ers' franchise quarterback showed no limitations from the injuries that held him out of action, slinging the ball with ease despite being saddled with a loss. The three turnovers are concerning, but it is worth noting that his first interception was the result of a bobbled catch attempt from a teammate, while the second pick was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Purdy's passing volume helped him finish with a favorable fantasy score despite his turnover woes. We could see similarly gaudy totals in Week 5 as the 49ers attempt to keep up with the Rams' high-powered offense on Thursday Night Football.