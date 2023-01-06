Purdy (oblique/ribs) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel all cleared from the final injury report, the Niners are commanding favorites for their season finale against the injury-depleted Cardinals. The rookie seventh-round pick has thrown exactly two touchdowns in each start, and he'll now face a mostly subpar Arizona defense that's surprisingly played better in recent weeks despite some big-name injuries (S Budda Baker and CB Byron Murphy both are done for the season).