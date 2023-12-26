San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's confident Purdy will be available Week 17 against Washington after leaving in the fourth quarter of Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore with a neck stinger, NFL.com reports.

After exiting the contest, Purdy was spotted with his helmet on and looked ready to check back into the game, but the 49ers stuck with backup Sam Darnold at quarterback for the remainder of the contest. Shanahan said he didn't consider putting Purdy back in the game given his injury, along with the fact that the 49ers had three key offensive linemen out. Even before departing with the stinger, Purdy endured his worst start of the season, completing 18 of 32 pass attempts for 255 yards, no touchdowns and a career-high four interceptions.