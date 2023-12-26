San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's confident Purdy will be available Week 17 against Washington after leaving Monday's loss to Baltimore with a stinger in the fourth quarter, NFL.com reports.

Purdy later had his helmet on and was ready to play but Sam Darnold finished the game at quarterback. Shanahan said he didn't consider putting him back in the game given his injury and with three offensive lineman out to ensure he'd be ready next week. Purdy struggled in the loss by going 18-of-32 passing for 255 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns.